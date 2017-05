DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas line that broke below a meter on West Main Street in Durham led to temporary evacuations, officials said.

It was reported after 8:30 p.m. around the Brightleaf Square area.

Police diverted traffic from West Main Street at the intersection of North Gregson Street to West Peabody Street.

PSNC had the gas leak shut off by 9 p.m.

Crews said they would allow people back in and the street to reopen after they cleared the scene.