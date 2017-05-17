Highway Patrol IDs 5 killed in fiery I-95 crash

By Published: Updated:

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released the identities of the five people killed in Tuesday afternoon’s six-vehicle collision on Interstate 95.

CLICK FOR 11 LARGER PHOTOS

Michael Elliott Bricker, 68, of Myrtle Beach was killed while driving the 2013 Volvo tanker involved in the collision.

The other four victims were all in one vehicle and from Goose Creek, South Carolina:

  • Elise Ann Spennati, 32
  • Cole Allen Spennati, 25</li
  • Aila Spennati, 4</li
  • Fianni Spennati, 2

Four others were injured, all of which were in stable condition Tuesday night.

The entire interstate was closed between mile markers 7 and 10 between Lumberton and the South Carolina border after the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the crash happened when DOT workers were repainting the highway lane lines and traffic was forced to merge to one lane.

However, the driver of a tanker truck failed to stop, causing the crash, authorities said.

The driver of the tanker truck is one of those injured and charges are possible.

Officials said the collision involved three tractor-trailers and three other vehicles.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s