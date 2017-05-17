Highway Patrol IDs 5 killed in fiery I-95 crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released the identities of the five people killed in Tuesday afternoon’s six-vehicle collision on Interstate 95.

Michael Elliott Bricker, 68, of Myrtle Beach was killed while driving the 2013 Volvo tanker involved in the collision.

The other four victims were all in one vehicle and from Goose Creek, South Carolina:

Elise Ann Spennati, 32

Cole Allen Spennati, 25</li

Aila Spennati, 4</li

Fianni Spennati, 2

Four others were injured, all of which were in stable condition Tuesday night.

The entire interstate was closed between mile markers 7 and 10 between Lumberton and the South Carolina border after the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the crash happened when DOT workers were repainting the highway lane lines and traffic was forced to merge to one lane.

However, the driver of a tanker truck failed to stop, causing the crash, authorities said.

The driver of the tanker truck is one of those injured and charges are possible.

Officials said the collision involved three tractor-trailers and three other vehicles.