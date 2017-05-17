Hot today, with dry weather continuing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temperatures will soar to 90 degrees across central North Carolina on Wednesday. It will be the first time for most areas, including the Triangle. However, in Fayetteville it will be the ninth time this year that the mercury hit at least 90. Skies will be basically clear and at least humidity levels will be lower than what is typically for a 90 degree day in the middle of summer

Thursday will continue the dry weather pattern with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 under mostly sunny skies. Friday will be partly cloudy with similar temperatures. A cold front will drop down from the north Friday night and an isolated shower or storm will be possible.

For the weekend, skies should be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm each day, otherwise temperatures will drop back to the middle to lower 80s, which will still be above our normal high of 80.

Next Monday a cold front will approach and some scattered showers and storms will be possible. Skies will be clearing on Tuesday with highs around normal.

Today will be sunny and hot with a high of 91. Winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be south-southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 89. Winds will be southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be south-southwest 5 to 12 mph.

Friday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 89, winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. Friday night there will be a slight risk of a shower or storm. The rain risk will be 20 percent at night.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will have clouds and some sun with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 82; after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will have decreasing clouds with a high near 80, after a morning low of 65.

