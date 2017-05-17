Johnston County Schools push for money amid growth

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County is increasing its budget as the Triangle continues to expand.

The county expects to exceed 200,000 people by 2019. The current population is about 192,000, which is about two and a half times the number of people who lived there 30 years ago.

About 35,000 of those people are students in Johnston County Public Schools. Enrollment in 2000 was only 20,000, and school administrators hope the county will add funding to the budget for teachers and other staff.

Johnston County manager Rick Hester released a proposed budget summary Wednesday which provides an additional $1 million for JCPS on top of the current $58.6 million budget.

The school system requested an $8 million increase in order to add 15 teachers, several support staff members, and provide pay raises to all of the principals.

The proposed county-wide General Fund budget is for $220 million, up from $211 million for 2016-2017. Property taxes will remain 78 cents per $100, but there are plans to increase water and sewer rates.

The Johnston County Commission will discuss the budget at a public hearing on June 5 at 10 a.m. The county manager said he expects commissioners to adopt the budget at a meeting on June 26.