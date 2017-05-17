Man shot in Raleigh gas station parking lot, drives himself to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Wednesday morning at a gas station in Raleigh, according to police.

Police responded to a shooting call at a gas station in the 1800 block of New Bern Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. A man had been shot in the parking lot and then drove himself to WakeMed.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A white Nissan Altima with its back window shot out could be seen at the gas station behind police tape that closed off the area. A car wash across the street was also closed off with police tape since some of the cars in the parking lot had been hit by gunfire.

The shooting is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made.