Documents: NC man raped 14-year-old girl, impregnated her, forced her to cook, clean

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 24-year-old Morganton man pleaded guilty Monday to the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl who then became pregnant, the Catawba County Justice Center says.

Pasqual Mendez will spend between 12 and 19 years at the N.C. Division of Adult Corrections following the guilty plea.

Officers were called to an assault at a Morganton home in May 2016, where they said the victim was found crying in the backyard. Officers said the teen told them Mendez hit her and shoved her down because she didn’t cook dinner.

“Mendez alleged the two were married and told officers he had purchased the 14-year-old girl from Guatemala six months earlier,” court documents say.

The girl told investigators that her mom and Mendez arranged the relationship and that she met him for the first time when she arrived at the Charlotte airport.

“Her life consisted of cooking and cleaning for him and being forced to engage in sexual activity with him every day,” court documents state. “She informed investigators she did not want the sexual acts to take place and tried to push away the defendant.”

Officials say a medical examination revealed that the teen was pregnant. She is currently at the Burke County Department of Social Services and has no known family in the area.

Mendez will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

