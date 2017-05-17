NCCU police take part in full-scale terrorist attack training exercise



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University Police Department conducted a full-scale terrorist attack training exercise Wednesday.

University police were first on the scene during the intense drill.

Actors played as injured victims and some were held hostage.

“We have role players where they’re screaming, yelling,” said Benjamin Massey, an investigator with the Person County Sheriff’s Office. “It get your adrenaline up. It’s very worth it because you don’t get this type of training all the time.”

Massey was a sniper during the drill, working as a second pair of eyes for his team on the ground.

“You do not know what’s going to happen,” said Massey. “They can send anything your way. So you have stay as focused as you can.”

Sgt. Bob McLaughlin organized the drill.

“We don’t want to have what happened in Virginia Tech to occur, and Columbine,” Said McLaughlin.

Overall, he said it was a success, noting the responders took care of the victims and got them away from the scene as soon as possible.

However, there were a few challenges.

“Some of that was because we were in a drill and it wasn’t real world so things that we normally would’ve done anyhow,” said McLaughlin. “They weren’t sure whether they should do it or not because we’re in a drill.”

Communication is key.

Sometimes responders from across the state have to work together in real situations.

Although the drill isn’t real, the lessons are.

“We can never recreated anything truly, but this is one of those things where we are trying to get as close as possible,” said Massey.

Some responders say they feel more prepared to respond to a terrorist attack because of this drill.