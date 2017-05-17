Police seek help finding missing endangered NC teen girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing North Carolina teen girl is endangered, according to an alert issued Wednesday evening.

Kaleigh Guthrie, 16, was last seen at Page High School in Greensboro, but officials did not say when she vanished, according to a Silver Alert.

Guthrie is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Guthrie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 111 pounds, has brown mid-length hair and brown eyes, the alert said.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Guthrie should call R G Ector Jr. at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.