Preparation underway for Wings Over Wayne Airshow

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Preparations are underway at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro for the Wings Over Wayne Airshow this weekend.

Ahead of the big event, CBS North Carolina had a rare opportunity to get on the base and check out one of the planes that will be on display, the KC-135 Stratotanker.

We boarded the plane and strapped in with the 916th Air Refueling Wing and flew to the coast where a group of fighter jets were working on training exercises.

As the jets neared the rear of the aircraft, we watched as they were refueled in midair.

The crew member operating the boom that refuels the jets uses manual controls and sight, which takes patience and practice.

Mst. Sgt. Keny Fallon, the boom operator on the mission, said it takes lots of skill and hand-eye coordination in order to position the refueling boom perfectly.

Back on the ground, the base was buzzing in anticipation of the big air show this weekend.

“Opening the doors for that weekend this weekend is our way of giving back to the community and the people in Goldsboro and eastern North Carolina and everybody that makes Goldsboro and this community such a great place to live as a member of the US Air Force and the military,” said Major Matthew Olde.

Wings Over Wayne takes place Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21.

The gates at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base open at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m. Admission is free for the public.

The US Navy Blue Angels will perform at 3 p.m. and other aerial demonstrations and performances will occur throughout the day. Civilian and military aircraft will also be available to tour.

More information can be found here: https://www.wingsoverwayneairshow.com