Raleigh woman dies a month after I-40 crash that killed son

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 32-year-old Raleigh woman has died five weeks after she was involved in a four-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 westbound in Johnston County that killed her son.

Officials said on April 11 around 1:30 p.m., Angela Jones was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano when she attempted to make an illegal U-turn in the median of I-40 and was hit from behind.

The crash occurred near the 322 mile marker in Johnston County near Benson.

As a result of the collision, the Jones’ Murano hit a guardrail, traveled into the westbound lanes and was plowed into by a SUV and tractor-trailer.

Jones’ vehicle came to a rest on I-40 west and then caught fire with Jones and her two passengers – 9-year-old Daniel Jones, and Isaiah Jones, 11, both of Raleigh – still inside.

Isiah Jones died at the scene. Daniel Jones was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Angela Jones tkaen to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill with serious injuries.

Hospital officials confirmed Tuesday she has died from those injuries.

RELATED: 1 dead, 3 injured in fiery I-40 crash

A GoFundMe has been established to help the Jones family.