Rescue crews train on Jordan Lake

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A state rescue team came to Jordan Lake on Tuesday to train local rescue squads.

The North Carolina Helicopter and Aquatic Rescue Team (NCHART) can be called on for water, flood and other related missions during times of emergencies.

Chatham County firefighters, the Arizona National Guard and other rescuers went through the aquatic rescue training.

“Unfortunately we’ve experienced two drownings, I know other counties see it as well,” said Alan Byrd with Chatham County Emergency Management. “That’s the importance of this type of training so that our responders are able to work together to bring in these resources and make sure we can save lives.”

One of the drownings happened in April and the other happened on Monday.

NCHART is described as a model program across the nation.