Sen. Tillis taken away in ambulance after collapsing during race, receiving CPR

WASHINGTON (AP/WNCN) – Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C., race Wednesday morning and has been taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance from the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race.

Tillis tweeted a photo of himself and others getting ready for the American Council of Life Insurers Cap Challenge race this morning.

WUSA’s Debra Alfarone tweeted a photo of Tillis being administered CPR.

At today's ACLI race, 3 men saved the life of Senator Thom Tillis of NC #bravery @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/gp56mXRvkz — Debra Alfarone (@DebraAlfarone) May 17, 2017

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin issued a statement on Tillis:

In spite of our political differences, I and the staff at the North Carolina Democratic Party wish Senator Thom Tillis a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family this morning.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.