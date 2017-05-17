Seymour Johnson airman charged with felony child abuse

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An active duty airman at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base faces a child abuse charge after police said he caused “extensive injuries” to his weeks-old child.

On May 11, the infant was brought to Wayne Memorial Hospital for breathing difficulties.

The baby was then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after the child was found to have internal injuries.

Goldsboro police were alerted to the status of the child on May 12.

Police said an investigation revealed “the injuries sustained by the child were a direct result of child abuse.”

The child’s father, Eric Zachary Schmidt, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with felony child abuse with serious bodily injuries.

Schmidt is an active duty airman at Seymour Johnson.

Goldsboro police said the child’s injuries include a fractured tibia, fractured ribs, and subdural hematomas in her head around her brain.

Schmidt is being held at the Wayne County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.