2 passengers on Southwest flight from Raleigh to Houston injured

HOUSTON (WNCN) — Two people on a Southwest Airlines flight from Raleigh to Houston were injured in two separate incidents on the flight, according to CBS Dallas.

Firefighters and EMS workers responded to flight 2233 once it landed at Hobby Airport around 8 a.m. CST/9 a.m. EST.

Southwest Airlines told CBS Dallas that a 24-year-old female passenger was hurt after hitting her head in the bathroom and was treated while on the flight. She is expected to be OK.

A 70-year-old man also passed out during the flight and received first aid from the flight crew, CBS Dallas reported. His condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.