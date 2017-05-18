83 charged in NC after FBI gang investigation of United Blood Nation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the help of state and local law enforcement, arrested nearly 100 people across the Charlotte region early Thursday morning as part of a gang take-down operation that spanned the east coast.

The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.

The arrests are the result of a massive FBI investigation into the United Blood Nation.

In all, 83 people face a total of 69 charges handed down in an indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning.

According to the indictment, the defendants engaged in a racketeering conspiracy that included ‘multiple acts involving murder’, robbery, drug trafficking and fraud, among other charges.

The number of defendants making first appearances at the federal courthouse in Charlotte Thursday morning was so great that three judges were holding back-to-back hearings to process those arrested.

Those named in the indictment include suspects already in jail on state charges and at least one person currently living in Liberia.