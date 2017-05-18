Best-selling author Nicholas Sparks speaks in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Best-selling author and New Bern native Nicholas Sparks made a stop at Raleigh’s North Hills on Thursday.

He visited the senior living community, the Cardinal at North Hills, as part of the summer author series.

He says he was thrilled to get an invitation to speak in his home state.

Sparks uses North Carolina as the backdrop for his books, such as “Nights at Rodanthe,” which also became a movie.

“In the end I hope that they enjoy it and they come away with a little bit perhaps understanding where stories come from or the genesis or what it’s like to take a journey like I have throughout my writing career,” said Sparks.

Sparks just released a new book called “Two by Two,” and this time it’s based in Charlotte.

