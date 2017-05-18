Fayetteville man charged with raping, kidnapping, assaulting woman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested on multiple charges including rape and kidnapping, Fayetteville police announced Thursday.

Jonathan Lee Hair, 59, of the 1000 block of Deep Creek Road, has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, communicating threats, assault on a female, and violation of a domestic violence protection order in connection with crimes that occurred on May 7.

Warrants on all charges were obtained on the same day the crimes occurred after the victim told police that a previous acquaintance of hers had attacked her, police said.

Hair was located on Wednesday by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and was taken into custody.

He is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center where is being held without bond.

If anyone has information concerning the investigation or Jonathan Lee Hair, they are asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell or Sergeant D.W. West at (910) 433-1439.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers can be contacted at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) or by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).