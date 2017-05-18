Gov. Cooper, AG Stein announce $31M grant to fight against opioid crisis in NC

Attorney General Josh Stein (far left) and Gov. Roy Cooper at today's announcement (Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More help is on the way in the fight against the opioid crisis in North Carolina.

This morning, Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein announced a $31 million grant to help people fight addiction. Eighty percent of that money, approximately $25 million, will go toward treatment.

That money is in addition to the $20 million in addiction treatment and recovery that lawmakers are calling for.

Earlier this month, President Trump appointed Cooper to a panel created to fight the opioid crisis.

