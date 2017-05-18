IKEA submits plans for massive Cary store that could open in 2020

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Swedish home furnishing company IKEA announced Thursday that the company will officially be submitting plans to the Town of Cary for a 359,000-square-foot store to be located at the Cary Towne Center.

Rumors have been swirling for months about IKEA potentially coming to Cary after Mayor Harold Weinbrecht hinted at the store opening a location in the town in a blog post.

According to a press release, the company is proposing a 15-acre site near Interstate 40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, adjacent to where the mall is located.

The Town of Cary already has plans to rezone for part of the complex that would be demolished in the beginning stages of redevelopment, which will now include the Swedish retailer. The company has submitted a development plan for town officials to consider. The plan makes the area zoned for redevelopment be considered “IKEA-specific.”

The 359,000-square-foot store would also include a two-level parking garage with 1,000 parking spaces, according to the release.

If the plans are approved, the store could open as early as summer 2020, IKEA said.

“We are excited about the opportunity for a potential second North Carolina IKEA store at this location in Cary,” said IKEA U.S. president Lars Petersson in the release. “A store in the Raleigh area would complement our strong presence established in Charlotte and eventually provide customers in Central and Easter North Carolina an IKEA store closer to them.”

Officials said the Cary store “would reflect the same unique architectural design for which IKEA is known worldwide.” The Cary location would also feature things IKEA fans best know the store for having — a large restaurant serving IKEA’s famous Swedish meatballs, multiple model home interiors, a children’s play area, and dozens of room-settings, among other things.

The company said in the release that more than 500 jobs will be created during construction of the store and approximately 300 people would be hired to work at the store once it opens.

IKEA officials said they “will evaluate potential on-site power generation to complement the current U.S. renewable energy presence at nearly 90% of its U.S. locations.”

There are currently 390 IKEA stores in 48 countries, including 43 stores in the United States.