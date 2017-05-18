Kitten has new home after being thrown off OBX bridge

MANNS HARBOR, N.C (WNCN) — A kitten who was thrown off a bridge at the Outer Banks Wednesday now has a new home with one of her rescuers.

The cat was rescued by underwater inspectors Reece Newman and Ben Presgrave after she was thrown off Old Manns Harbor Bridge, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The kitty was checked out at the vet and adopted by Newman and his family.

The lucky cat has a new name – “Bridger Catfish Newman.”

Gov. Roy Cooper even acknowledged Bridger’s rescue and thanked Newman and Presgrave.

Great job – thanks for going above and beyond! https://t.co/CVXBbZ0h5X — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 18, 2017

“We’re proud of our employees who go the extra mile!” NCDOT said.