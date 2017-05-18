Man arrested for throwing rock at moving school bus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man is facing charges after police say he threw a rock at a moving school bus Wednesday morning.

The bus driver for Newport News Schools told police she was taking a left onto Old Courthouse Way from Warwick Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. when a man threw a rock at her loaded school bus.

The rock shattered the passenger side window.

There were 15 students on the bus at the time, but no one was injured by the rock or the broken glass, according to police.

Police got a description of the suspect and immediately started searching for him. Officers located 41-year-old Samuel McKnight on a nearby street. He was arrested and charged with throwing a missile at a moving vehicle and damage of property.