Members of NC’s ‘Demented Rejects’ motorcycle gang facing drug, gun charges

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) – After a four-month investigation, Thomasville Police arrested three members of the Demented Rejects motorcycle gang for distributing drugs and weapons to the Piedmont Triad.

Thomasville police, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security helped with the investigation.

On May 10, officials found 1.57 lbs. of methamphetamine, 2.01 ounces of marijuana, 17.5 grams of synthetic cannabinoid, 34 dosage units of Oxycodone, 10 firearms and $24,461 in cash.

Trace William Bostick, 38, Brandie Scarlett Saunder Bostick, 35, and Clifton Scott Peeler, 31, are facing multiple charges including making, possessing, transporting, and selling methamphetamine as well as possession of other drugs like LSD, synthetic cannabis, weapons, and more.

According to police, they are still looking for Adam Nicholas Badgett, 30, for charges that include possession of drugs and weapons, and having a firearm by a felon.