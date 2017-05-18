Moogfest is a platform for social change and idea sharing, organizers say



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday marks the beginning of Moogfest in downtown Durham.

It’s a festival of music, arts, technology, and also politics.

Festival organizers say it is a platform for social change and for sharing ideas.

“Words change how people see the world and I think the words become a vehicle for conversation,” says Taeyoon Choi, an artist from New York.

Choi was one of the people who took part in a protest sign making workshop.

“The more people that we have who are a part of those conversations, the better we can design communities in the future to be more equitable for everyone,” says Emmy Parker, Moogfest Creative Director.

Last year, Dr. Martine Rothblatt spoke at Moogfest and talked about House Bill 2. Rothblatt is a transgender woman who founded Sirius Satellite Radio and is the CEO of United Therapeutics.

This year, we caught up with Rothblatt’s daughter.

“Once we have everyone here, that’s when we really start these conversations about how we talk about gender freedom and rights and all kinds of things along that matter,” says Genesis Rothblatt, Dr. Rothblatt’s daughter.

On the opening night of Moogfest, organizers are calling the main stage a “protest stage.”

“To have such amazing people on the stage tonight that are really describing what it means to be transgender because I think the root of all of it is that the people who may be against it just truly don’t understand,” says Genesis Rothblatt.

Moogfest runs through Sunday in Durham.