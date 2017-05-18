Moogfest kicks off again in Durham



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Moogfest is back in Durham.

“I come out first thing in the morning, and I roll home at 2 o’clock in the morning,” said Mike Beatty.

The music and technology festival that’s been around since 2004 is making its second appearance in the Bull City.

It brings together fans, scientists, entrepreneurs and musicians.

Michael Bierylo is in town for the festival from Boston.

“I come here to be inspired,” said Bierylo. “Learn new things, but as an artist I’m really looking forward to performing for people and getting the buzz back.”

The weekend-long festival highlights the creative process of making electronic music.

“Just about all music that we listen to is electronic in some way shape or form,” said Bierylo. “I think part of it is not so much what is unique about it, but what is each particular genre’s unique way of using technology.”

“You get to hear all different types of electronic music, even within one artist’s set,” said Beatty. “The variety of sounds can range.”

Thousands of people and millions of dollars are expected to pour in to Durham for Moogfest during a weekend full of events.

“There are installations, there are concerts, there are workshops,” said Bierylo. “It’s the kind of place that during the day you can learn a lot of stuff and then party at night.”

At the end of the festival last year, nearly 1,200 tickets had already been sold for this year’s festival.

Organizers are expecting it to be a busy weekend.