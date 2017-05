MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An apartment complex building off Morrisville Parkway was evacuated Thursday night following a gas leak, officials said.

PSNC told CBS North Carolina it sent crews to fix the gas leak. Crews were assisted by the Morrisville Fire Department.

The call to respond came just after 11 p.m. to head to the Bexley at Preston Apartments on Sterling Green Drive.

Crews were working until the residents could safely return.