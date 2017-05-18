NC man accused of hitting people with pipe, running over man’s foot

By Published:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man is accused of hitting multiple people with a pipe and running over a person’s foot after confronting a friend’s ex-girlfriend early Thursday morning.

CLICK FOR N.C. MUGSHOT GALLERY

According to the Lt. Jerry Brewer of New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Phillip Wamsley confronted a woman at a home in the 800 block of Southern Charm Drive and shoved her.

When other people at the home intervened, Wamsley allegedly went to his vehicle to grab a pipe and used it to strike multiple victims.

Wamsley then entered his vehicle, ran over a victim’s foot and damaged multiple vehicles as he left, Lt. Brewer said. He then returned to the scene and started to smash windows on the vehicles.

Wamsley, 37, appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to officials.

According to online records, Wamsley has been charged with:

Four counts of assault with a deadly weapon
Breaking or entering
Assault on a female
Three counts of injury to personal property

His bond has been set at $40,000.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s