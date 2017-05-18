NC man accused of hitting people with pipe, running over man’s foot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man is accused of hitting multiple people with a pipe and running over a person’s foot after confronting a friend’s ex-girlfriend early Thursday morning.

According to the Lt. Jerry Brewer of New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Phillip Wamsley confronted a woman at a home in the 800 block of Southern Charm Drive and shoved her.

When other people at the home intervened, Wamsley allegedly went to his vehicle to grab a pipe and used it to strike multiple victims.

Wamsley then entered his vehicle, ran over a victim’s foot and damaged multiple vehicles as he left, Lt. Brewer said. He then returned to the scene and started to smash windows on the vehicles.

Wamsley, 37, appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to officials.

According to online records, Wamsley has been charged with:

Four counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Breaking or entering

Assault on a female

Three counts of injury to personal property

His bond has been set at $40,000.