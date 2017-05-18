Neighbors say Apex bridge is notorious for accidents

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they have plans to replace the Apex bridge where a driver was killed after he crashed and flipped into a creek on Wednesday.

Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Brandon was killed in the accident on Apex Barbecue Road Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon’s vehicle went into Beaver Creek and was upside down in the creek after the crash, which happened around 4:45 p.m., officials said.

As friends and family mourn the loss of Brandon, those who live near the bridge say this death is all the more reason to replace the bridge.

Neighbors say it is the second time someone has been killed on the bridge and there have been countless other accidents.

“I came home and saw the helicopter in the air and I knew right away there was another accident at the bridge,” said Phillip Michaels, who lives near the bridge. “This is the first one this year. Hopefully they’ll be no more but there’s always a few. The bridge is way too narrow. It’s not safe for the speeds people drive here.”

The bridge is nearly 60 years old and is considered structurally deficient, according to the North Carolina DOT. That means it’s still safe but is on the high priority list for replacement. Officials expect the construction of a new bridge to begin in early 2019 and anticipate it to take about 12 months to finish.

“We’re concerned that we need a bigger bridge there for safety, especially since the area is growing so big and there’s a lot of traffic,” said Karen Brown, who lives near the crash.

Apex police say they’re still trying to figure out what caused the crash.