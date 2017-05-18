Pastors complain after Wake Schools schedules graduations on Sundays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pastors throughout Wake County are concerned some graduation dates set by the Wake County Public School system are interfering with the Sabbath.

“I was appalled thinking that our public schools would schedule graduation service something that significant during worship hours for most churches,” Rev. Dr. William T. Newkirk said, pastor at Oak City Baptist Church in Raleigh.

Wake County has 24 graduations planned in June with two of those on a Sunday before 1 p.m.

The Raleigh Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance realizes it’s too late to make changes this school year, but going forward the organization hopes Wake County Schools won’t schedule graduations before 1 p.m. on Sundays.

“There are enough hours in the week that there need not be a clashing or competition between the work of the school system and the faith based communities,” David Forbes Sr/ said, president of the Raleigh Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

District leaders from Wake County Schools say they will be reviewing available options for scheduling 2018 graduation ceremonies.

The RIMA organization is not just calling out Wake County Schools, they also plan to ask business and recreational groups to stop scheduling Sunday morning activities.