Raleigh-based e-retailer receives ‘F’ rating from Better Business Bureau

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a warning for consumers about a Raleigh-based e-retailer accused of not delivering items once they have been purchased.

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina issued that warning saying customers of Erummagers.com have been complaining for at least a year about the firm and that complaints about the company have increased in the last five months.

The BBB said it has received close to 50 complaints from consumers and that the company which hasn’t responded to the bureau’s requests to address customer complaints.

Mallory Wojciechowski, CEO of Better Business Bureau, said the complaints “mostly deal with customers who are paying for products and services and not receiving them.”

The BBB lists complaints from Erummagers customers – complaints like one from a customer named Beth B who said after multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the firm, she “would NEVER do business with them again.”

Because of the high volume of unresolved complaints, the BBB gave Erummagers its worst possible rating – an “F.”

“We sent them multiple letters on multiple occasions in last couple of months regarding the pattern of complaints and have not heard from the company,” said Wojciechowski.

She said the bureau’s phone calls were also not returned.

CBS North Carolina pulled the records for The Results Experts LLC, which is the name Erummagers incorporated under.

The documents listed an address on Strickland Road in Raleigh as their principal and regular office. CBS North Carolina went there.

The address for their headquarters turned out to be a mail drop in a packing and shipping store.

CBS North Carolina also went to the Raleigh addresses listed in the documents as the homes of three of the company’s principals.

We knocked on all three doors, and got no response at any of them.

The company did respond online to several complaining customers but the BBB said most of the 48 complaints filed with them remain unresolved.

Wojciechowski said a couple of customers did get their money back but it wasn’t from Erummagers.

She said they got refunds because they complained to their credit card company.

Wojciechowski said “it (credit card) offers greater protection and you can file a claim with your credit card company to get your money back” because the credit card company will looked into it as a possible disputed payment.

The BBB isn’t the only agency interested in Erummagers.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office said it also has received its own complaint about Erummagers.

The AG’s office is now worried about all the additional complaints which were collected by the Better Business Bureau.

Spokesman Austin Vevurka told CBS North Carolina, “We are concerned about what we have learned regarding the BBB complaints and will continue to monitor the situation for any additional complaints we might receive.”

