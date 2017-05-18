Raleigh one step closer to short-term rental regulations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After more than two years of uncertainty, Raleigh is one step closer to regulating short-term rentals. The task force looking into the issue turned over its recommendations Thursday evening.

“When you look at it you can kind of see it’s very personal. So when people come into this house like all the artwork and everything that’s here was here. So it’s all set up for them,” Tom Edwards, a homeowner who lists his house for short-term rentals, said.

Edwards started renting out the place about two years ago.

Edwards and his wife retired and moved downtown. This gives them an additional income.

Short-term rentals like his are technically banned in Raleigh.

After failing to reach an agreement on the issue in 2014, the city council decided it wouldn’t enforce that ban until they adopted new rules. A task force was then formed to take a closer look at the issue.

“I’m just looking for a middle where we can put some regulations around it. Start slow and see how it moves,” Councilwoman Kay Crowder of District D said.

Crowder said she’s looking forward to the recommendations the task force presents. She told CBS North Carolina in the past residents have had concerns.

“They’re more traffic related and they’re more parking related,” Crowder said.

“They’ve got about 500 or 600 homes and properties like this short term rentals and we’re basically ambassadors for the city because we’re telling them all about the cool things to do,” Edwards said.