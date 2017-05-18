Report: Fox News founder, former CEO Roger Ailes dies

NEW YORK (WSPA/AP) — Fox News is reporting that Roger Ailes has died at the age of 77.

He is the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Fox News and the Fox Televisions Stations group.

Drudge Report released this statement from his Statement from Elizabeth Ailes:

I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise-and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…

In July 2016, Ailes was forced out as chief executive at Fox News Channel and Fox Business, his career at the networks he built from scratch and ran with an iron hand for nearly 20 years over with stunning swiftness following allegations that he forced out a former anchor after she spurned his sexual advances.

Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, assumed the role of chairman and acting CEO of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network until a replacement is named.

Ailes’ downfall began with the July 6 filing of a lawsuit by Gretchen Carlson, who charged that Ailes sabotaged her career because she refused his suggestions for sex. Ailes has denied the charges.

Fox News, the Drudge Report and the Associated Press contributed to this report.