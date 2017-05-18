Still warm, but cold front Friday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday will continue the dry weather pattern with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 again under mostly sunny skies as high pressure just off our coast continues to dominate our weather.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny with similar temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. A cold front will drop down from the north Friday night and an isolated shower or storm will be possible, mainly in areas from the Triangle to the north.

For the weekend, skies should be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm each day, otherwise temperatures will drop back to the middle to lower 80s, which will still be above our normal high of 80.

Next Monday a cold front will approach and some scattered showers and storms will be possible. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday, but late in the day some clouds could roll in as another weather system approaches our state from the west. So, a late day shower will be possible on Tuesday with better chances of a few showers and storms next Wednesday.

Today will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 89. Winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be south-southwest 5 to 12 mph.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 89. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be southwest 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 84, winds will be northeast 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 80; after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy then more clouds will roll in late with a slight chance of a shower or storm. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be around 80, after a morning low of 61. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

