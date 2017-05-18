Woman house squatting in Florida answers door naked, wrestles with deputies

By Published:
Feliciana Farrington (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Louisiana woman living illegally in a vacant home in Florida answered the door naked when a sheriff’s deputy stopped by to investigate.

Monroe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Becky Herrin says a real estate agent called to report that someone was staying at the home on Big Pine Key without the owner’s permission.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Deputy Richard Wang looked in the window and saw 37-year-old Feliciana Farrington naked. He knocked on the door and she answered, still naked. Farrington refused to get dressed and investigators say she fought with Wang as he tried to take her into custody. The struggle continued when other deputies arrived.

Farrington is from Harvey, Louisiana. She’s been charged with trespassing, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Jail records don’t list a lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s