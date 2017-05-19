10-foot-long gator killed in collision with motorcyclist in Florida

The scene of the gator-motorcycle collision (WFLA)

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — A gator was hit by a motorcycle in Wimauma early Friday morning.

Investigators said Calun Nelson was riding his motorcycle westbound on State Road 674, west of Katie Stanaland Road, when he approached the 10-foot-long gator that was stretched across the eastbound lane.

He tried to stop but was unsuccessful.

Nelson was thrown off his motorcycle and landed on the overpass for the Little Manatee River.

Nelson’s injuries from the crash were minor, but the alligator was killed.

Gator trappers were called to the scene to retrieve the gator’s body. Authorities say the alligator was 10 feet 9 inches long.

The biker was transported to Tampa General Hospital.

The accident closed lanes on SR 674, but the road has reopened.

