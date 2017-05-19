2 teen girls, 1 teen boy shot, seriously injured in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Lumberton police say three teenagers were shot Thursday afternoon in the Godwin Heights Community and two people are in jail for the crime.

According to Capt. Terry Parker with Lumberton police, the shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the Godwin Heights Community in the 1100 block of E. 13th Street. The three victims include an 18-year-old man from Lumberton, and two 16-year-old girls, one from Lumberton and the other from Fairmont.

Capt. Parker says the male victim and one female were last known to be in critical condition, while the other female was listed in serious condition.

After the shooting, one person was seen running away from the scene carrying a handgun in his hand, Capt. Parker said. Burnis Wilkins, an off-duty auxiliary officer, saw the person running down Vance Drive, about a block and a half from the shooting scene, so the officer pursued the person and detained them until police arrived.

Capt. Parker said two people have been charged in the crime, but more arrests are possible.

Jasean Rakeem McArn, 21, of Hope Mills is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Jaquan Quadrick McLellan, 19, of Lumberton is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bonds for each suspect have been set at $1 million.

More arrests are likely as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Dereck Evans or Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.