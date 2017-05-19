4 charged after fatal speed competition on NC 12 in Outer Banks, police say

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – One person has died and four other people face charges following an accident that authorities say involved a speed competition on North Carolina Highway 12 in the Outer Banks.

According to the State Highway Patrol, five vehicles — a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, a 2016 Dodge Charger, a 2017 Ford Mustang, a 2015 Subaru WRX, and a 2013 Honda Accord — were involved in the competition.

The Honda, driven by 24-year-old Virasack Mack Phienboupha, turned into the northbound lane of N.C. 12 attempting to pass one of the other vehicles, troopers said. The Honda failed to yield the right of way to a 2005 Chevrolet pickup, owned by Oregon Inlet Fishing Center, hitting it head on, according to police.

The pickup then became fully engulfed in flames. The driver was able to escape out of the window, while a passenger was pulled from the truck by bystanders at the scene. Both were transported to local hospitals for injuries. The fire was extinguished by the Nags Head Fire Department.

Phienboupha was pronounced dead at the scene.

20-year-old Daniel Kim, 20-year-old Ryan Srishord, 18-year-old Xinpeng Tang and 19-year-old Patrick Xiao are facing charges of spontaneous speed competition. Further charges are pending.