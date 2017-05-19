5 charged Chapel Hill murder implicated in FBI’s gang bust



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – An FBI roundup of nearly 100 suspected gang members in the Charlotte area included additional charges for five suspects charged in connection to the murder of a Chapel Hill man.

In June 2016, Malik Brown, 18, was shot and killed in a double shooting on Jackie Robinson St. in Chapel Hill.

Police said at the time that at least one suspect knew the victim and that the shooting happened during a drug deal.

Shortly after the crime, police arrested five people, all from out of town.

Now as part of a massive operation, the FBI filed new racketeering charges against Jalen Hackney, Ranaire Lewis II, Thomas Oliver, Laquida Poston and Denzel Spikes.

“It was very significant,” said Jill Rose, US Attorney, about the operation that resulted in the additional charges.

“Obviously an indictment containing that many defendants just shows the depth and breadth of this organization,” she said.

“Look, when you take 83 bad people out of any community, imagine the impact that makes.”

RELATED: 83 arrested in NC after FBI gang investigation of United Blood Nation

The FBI said the crime was gang related, that the suspects killed Brown while trying to rob him and gain entrance to, maintain and increase position in the United Blood Nation.

CBS North Carolina spoke with a number of people Friday who knew Malike Brown, but they declined to speak about the case.

One of those is the other victim of the shooting, who has since recovered.

His mother, who declined to give her name on the record, said, “Malik was a great kid. Everybody loved him.”

As for new charges against the suspects, she said, “I think it’s great. The more the better. They took someone’s life and could’ve taken my son’s life.”

The suspects remain in the Orange County Jail with scheduled court dates next month.