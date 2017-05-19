75 guns, body armor, heroin seized in NC drug bust; 5 arrested, 2 wanted

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – Investigators have arrested five people and are looking for two others in connection to a drug bust in Davie County.

On Tuesday, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office searched a house on Duke Whitaker Road. Investigators seized more than 75 guns, body armor, jewelry and coins believed to be stolen or used in exchange for drugs.

Narcotics officers also seized drugs including: powdered heroin, black tar heroin, marijuana, Fentanyl, methamphetamine, Alprazolam, amphetamine, clonazepam, hydrocodone, morphine, escitalopram, oxymorphone, suboxone, and other items as part of the bust.

Deputies are searching for Paul “Snoopy” Michael Potts and also for Jeffery “Kenny” Kent Potts.

Deputies have already arrested the following:

Steven Paul Potts of Lone Hickory Road in Yadkinville – charged with conspire to traffic in methamphetamine

Caleb McCorkle of Duke Whitaker Road – Charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

Johnathon “Buddy” Gray White of Duke Whitaker Road – Charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

Amy Hopkins of Duke Whitaker Road – Charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

A 16-year-old teenage girl was also arrested on charges of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia at the residence.

The drug bust was part of a three month long investigation and involved the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, Yadkinville Police Department and the NCSBI.