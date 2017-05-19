Boy in critical condition after being hit by vehicle while crossing Fayetteville road

Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Raeford Road in Fayetteville, police said.

Police responded to the collision, which happened between Raeford’s intersection with Skibo Road and its intersection with Bingham Drive, at about 6:30 p.m.

The child was crossing the road “and ran into the path of a vehicle,” police said. The information is based on their preliminary investigation, they said.

Police think the boy is between 9 and 13 years old, but they haven’t yet located his family and don’t know his age for sure.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. No one else was seriously injured.

Police are still investigating the crash.

