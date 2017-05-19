Durham’s Fayette Place could see new development

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The trash, tall grass, and broken bricks are an eye sore for people living around Fayette Place off of Fayetteville Street in Durham.

The 20-acres of land has been vacant since 2007.

Michelle winters lives across the street and dreams of changes.

“It would look beautiful,” said Winters. “It would look fresh. It would look like hope.”

During Thursday’s work session, Durham City Council made plans to vote on the future of this vacant land.

If passed, $4.2 million will go to the Durham Housing Authority to buy this land.

Winters hopes the future of the area will be better than its past.

“It was so much crime and killing and people selling drugs,” said Winters. “It was just too much.”

Because of the history around Fayette Place, some neighbors prefer things just stay the way they are.

“Because as I look over there now,” said Hazel Holder. “I don’t see anything and it’s peaceful. Put it that way.”

Holder would rather the owners just tidy up the mess.

“It’s just empty but we would like to see something over there instead of an empty spot and keep it much cleaner than what it is,” she said.

The money given to the Durham Housing Authority will allow them to re-purchase the land from Campus Apartments.

After protests and frustration for years, neighbors say a plan is long overdue.

“Oh, this should’ve been taken care of,” said Winters. “They should’ve had a plan in effect when they started tearing them down.”

That vote to grant the housing authority money to purchase of this land will happen on June 5 during the city council meeting.