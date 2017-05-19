Garner apartment complex residents scramble to find new housing



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Commissioners are asking the public to help residents of a Garner apartment complex find a new home.

They held a news conference Friday morning at the Wake County Justice Center.

In February, residents of Forest Hills were given notice the apartments would be renovated and the new owners would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers.

First they were told to leave by April 1, then that date was pushed back to June 15.

Resident Yolanda Smith just moved into forest Hills about a year ago.

Now, she says with everyone looking for a new apartment, they’re basically fighting each other to find a new home.

“It’s like residents are competing against one another because one resident is going over here. This one is going over here. This one hears about something and they’re trying to get over here before this one gets over here,” Smith said.

If you think you can help these residents out in their search for a new home, you’re asked to call 919-856-5689.

Local leaders are hoping this community will come together to find a solution.