Injured veteran receives new Holly Springs home



HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Twelve Oaks community in Holly Springs welcomed home their new neighbor today.

Thirty-year-old retired Master Sgt. Zac Rhyner of the U.S. Air Force.

Back in 2008, Rhyner suffered a severe leg injury while serving in Afghanistan.

Thanks to the Helping A Hero charity, the Rhyner family now have their dream home.

“To see all of these patriots come out and support a wounded veteran it’s just incredible to have that kind of support,” Zac Rhyner said.

The Helping A Hero charity has awarded more 100 homes to veterans since 2006.

The Rhyner’s home is the fifth in North Carolina.

“It is like a dream come true to say that we came out of some really dark times. Now we have a beautiful home, a beautiful community to support us as we start this next chapter of our lives,” Jillian Rhyner said.

The Rhyner family was involved in the homes building design.

The four bedroom, three bath home has special accommodations for Rhyner to walk around.

Rhyner says he misses serving his country but is looking forward to his next goal of working as a physician assistant to help other wounded veterans.

The Rhyners will officially move into their home on Monday.