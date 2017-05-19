Judge declares Prince’s 6 siblings the heirs to his estate

By Published:
Prince
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. A year after Prince died of an accidental drug overdose, his Paisley Park studio complex and home is now a museum and concert venue. Fans can now stream most of his classic albums, and a remastered "Purple Rain" album is due out in June 2017 along with two albums of unreleased music and two concert films from his vault. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has ruled that Prince’s six siblings are the heirs to his estate.

In a ruling made public Friday, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared that Prince died without a will and that his sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings are his heirs.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

There are people who filed appeals after their claims of heirship were rejected. Eide says that if the appellate courts send those cases back to him, he’ll still fully consider them.

Eide also says Prince’s assets won’t be distributed without a formal court order and that nothing will be distributed that might adversely affect the claims of those with pending appeals.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental drug overdose. His estate has been estimated at about $200 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s