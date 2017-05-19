Man badly burned in fiery Fayetteville crash involving power lines, barn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was badly burned in a crash that started when he drove his pickup truck into three vehicles and clipped a power line before crashing into a barn, according to the homeowner whose barn was hit.

Fayetteville emergency officials said the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. Thursday when several vehicles were found in the 1400 block of Pamalee Drive to have been involved in collisions involving broken power poles and a vehicle on fire inside a storage building. One person was stuck inside the vehicle that caught fire inside the barn and had to be extricated. Officials said that man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

The homeowner said that after the driver hit a power pole and then drove through a field before crashing into the barn and bursting into flames, a tractor-trailer clipped the power line that the driver of the pickup had hit and the 18-wheeler pulled down the pole.

The owner heard a loud boom and came outside and heard what sounded like a driver with their foot on the gas pedal and the engine running. The barn was used for storage for items like knickknacks, bikes and other belongings, the homeowner said.

Pamalee Drive was closed for several hours as emergency crews worked the scene.