Missing Moore County teen girl may be in Durham, deputies say

JACKSON SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen girl from Jackson Springs.

Deputies responded to 475 Ivan Road in Jackson Springs on Thursday in reference to a runaway teen. Samantha Lopez, 15, lives with her grandmother and was last seen Wednesday night around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. She has been missing since.

Deputies have interviewed family, friends, students and faculty from Moore County schools. According to the sheriff’s office, friends told them she may be in the Eagle Springs area, or possibly in Durham, with a young unknown male.

Durham police and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office have been notified that Lopez may be in the area.

Lopez is described as 5 foot 2 with black hair and brown eyes.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on the whereabouts of Samantha Lopez to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931, or their tip line at 910-947-4444.