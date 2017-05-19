Money possibly missing from Johnston County school’s band booster club, sheriff’s office says

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) – The band booster club at a Johnston County high school is being investigated for possible embezzlement.

The Sheriff’s Office said the possible missing money from the South Johnston High School was reported to them on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is still early in the investigation and they don’t know the exact amount of money that may be missing.

The school told CBS North Carolina that it does not oversee the club.

It would not say how much was missing or how it was discovered.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.