NC authorities detonate 50 lbs of dynamite from the 1930s

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Dynamite stored in an abandoned tobacco pack house since the 1930s was detonated Thursday morning in Middlesex, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The dynamite was discovered by Everette Strickland on his property near Middlesex. That property had been vacant since the 1980s, according to Strickland.

Strickland, who now lives in Raleigh, called the Sheriff’s Office and responding units reported finding 50 pounds of dynamite in the pack house.

The Explosive Ordinance Demolition Unit out of Fort Bragg and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad were then called into assist.

At the time of its discovery, the dynamite was starting to crystallize, which makes it unstable, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities shut down Highway 231 due to the pack house’s proximity to the road.

The load of dynamite was moved to an open field and safely detonated.

Strickland told authorities when he was a boy, his grandfather used dynamite to blow up tree stumps.