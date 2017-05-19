NC drug bust yields cocaine, guns and 78 bricks of heroin



NORTHAMPTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Northampton County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office announced a major drug bust in the war against heroin Tuesday afternoon.

Northampton County Sheriff Jack Smith said the bust was the result of a 10 month investigation.

Officers from the Down East Drug Task Force raided a home on Highway 258 near Rich Square Friday night. The task force seized 78 bricks of heroin, worth a street value of $20,000. They also seized 5.3 ounces of cocaine, 4.2 ounces of crack cocaine, a handgun, an AK-47 assault rifle and five cars.

“Drug dealers do not respect the county lines,” Smith said. “They move from Hertford to Bertie to Halifax to Martin and into Virginia.”

22-year-old Deon Flood was arrested. He has been charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine.

“I wouldn’t call him a kingpin,” Smith said. “I would say the amount of drugs he had, he was high level drug dealer.”

Flood posted a $525,000 bond Saturday. When reached at his home, he told WAVY he had no comment.

Area sheriffs say the task force was created last year because of the rise in heroin use.

“This opiate drugs is an epidemic,” Smith said. “We all hear about it every day, and somewhere in this tri-county area, someone dies from it.”

They say at times it has been overwhelming, but things are changing.

“For one time, I can truly stand here and say I really feel that we are actually winning on the streets against this drug war,” added Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.

