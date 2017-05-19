NC State alum is drifting star



(Video courtesy of BoltPR)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sports fans in our area know all about basketball, football, and even baseball, but one N.C. State alumni is on a quest to popularize another sport — drifting.

Drifting is a motorsport in which drivers intentionally over-steer, while maintaining control of their vehicles. One of the most talented young drifters is N.C. State alum, Chris Cotrupi. During the day, Chris is an aerospace manufacturer, but at night and on the weekends, he’s behind the wheel of his ’92 Nissan, drifting.

The sport is scored by judges, and Chris says these judges care most about one thing — how cool your drift looks.

“Basically how cool your car looks while drifting, that’s what they’re looking for, my car is a 1992 Nissan 240 SX, it has an LS2 from a 2006 Pontiac GTO in it, and it does smoky burnouts!”

Chris will showcase those smoky burnouts at Virginia International Raceway Saturday.