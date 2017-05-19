Raleigh teen showed penis to 3 women at Lake Johnson Park, court docs show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh teen has been charged after showing his penis to three different women at Lake Johnson Park, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

CLICK FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Jeffrey Alton Travis, 17, faces three charges of misdemeanor indecent exposure after he took his penis out and showed it to three different women at Lake Johnson Park on Thursday, according to court documents.

Travis was arrested and placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond. He posted bond and has since been released.

His first court appearance is scheduled for July 7.